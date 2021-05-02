J Balvin can't wait to be a father. The Colombian singer revealed last month that he's expecting his first child with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, and as he seemingly revealed to ET's Keltie Knight on Sunday, they're having a baby boy.

Balvin opened up ahead of VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and reflected on whether or not he plans on being a fun dad or a strict dad.

"I'm gonna be his best friend!" Balvin said with a smile. "That's what I want to be, yeah."

Sunday's event means a lot to Balvin, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year. The performer previously revealed he had tested positive for the virus during his virtual Premios Juventud acceptance speech last August.

"I had COVID, I know how it feels. You know, I had it really bad. I never want to get it ever again," Balvin told ET on Sunday. "You guys in America are really blessed to have so many vaccines right now, but I come from Colombia and we've only got 2 percent of people vaccinated so it will take a lot of years."

"So I want to help the world and just help them and get vaccines," he added. "What's going on in India is really sad, it really hurt my feelings, and I'm here [to be of] service."

Balvin was just one of the stars to make an appearance at VAX LIVE, which is hosted by Selena Gomez and will air on Saturday. Global Citizen campaign chairs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be joined by President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the event. Stars like Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn are also on the guest list, while Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, Balvin, H.E.R. and more will perform.

Balvin said that, because of the pandemic, he hasn't been able to see his extended family for some time, and added, "I just can't wait to see my whole family vaccinated and hug them and be relaxed, you know?"

As for any future performances, Balvin said he "definitely can't wait" to get back to touring and performing live across the world.

"Summer is back, the world needs it!" he shared. "I can't wait, you know? I can't wait just to spread love, spread good energy, good vibes, and I just hope everybody can get vaccinated."

Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World will air Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on select channels and will stream at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.

