J Balvin and Girlfriend Valentina Ferrer Welcome First Child Together

J Balvin is a dad!
The 36-year-old Colombian singer and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, welcomed their first child together. The 27-year-old model confirmed the birth, posting a black-and-white photo of her hand holding a tiny baby foot.
"4 days of the best Love 💕💕💕," the new mom captioned the Instagram post on Thursday. The comments section was filled with congratulatory comments from famous friends and fans.
Balvin -- who seemingly confirmed to ET in May that he was having a boy -- has yet to share any baby news. However, the "Rojo" singer did tweet "Querido Rio" on June 27. Fans believe that the couple named their baby Rio, after he told Hola! USA that they were thinking of using that name.
The couple revealed that they were expecting a baby on the cover of Vogue Mexico in April. The photo featured a stunning black-and-white shot of Ferrer baring her baby bump -- and Balvin standing behind her, cradling her burgeoning belly.
ET previously asked Balvin what type of father he would be to his baby, to which he replied, "I'm gonna be his best friend! That's what I want to be, yeah."
In May, the singer told ET what scared him the most about becoming a first-time dad.
"It scares me the fact that it's another life. And sometimes, we know life is so challenging that sometimes you feel that you cannot put up with yourself and how [are] you going to help your kid be stronger, better than you?" he expressed. "But I think that will come. But let's see, it's something new for me. Totally new."
See more, below.
