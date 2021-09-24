New Music Releases September 24: Coldplay, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Mickey Guyton and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Coldplay and BTS joined forces for a soaring new single, "My Universe," Natti Natasha and Maluma released their new collab, "Imposible Amor," and Elton John shared the latest single from his upcoming Lockdown Sessions album, a duet with Charlie Puth titled "After All."
Mickey Guyton released her anticipated debut album, Remember Her Name, Coi Leray officially dropped her TikTok viral hit, "TWINNEM," and Kelly Clarkson got a head start on the holidays with her new track, "Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)."
Plus, new music from Giveon, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Duran Duran, Karol G and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"For Tonight" - Giveon
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)" - Kelly Clarkson
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Your Heart" - Joyner Lucas & J.Cole
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"After All" - Elton John & Charlie Puth
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Too Easy" - Gunna feat. Future
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"TWINNEM" - Coi Leray
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"SEJODIOTO" - Karol G
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Emily" - James Arthur
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"First Call" - JESSIA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Sincerely, Kentrell - YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Imposible Amor" - Natti Natasha & Maluma
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
In the Meantime - Alessia Cara
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"High Heels" - Token feat. Rico Nasty
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Get That All the Time" - RaeLynn feat. Mitchell Tenpenny
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Voices" - Jana Kramer
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Wockesha" - Moneybagg Yo feat. Lil Wayne & Ashanti
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Life's a Bitch (L.A.B.)" - Nina Nesbitt
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Tonight United" - Duran Duran
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"BRIGHTSIDE" - The Lumineers
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
LIFEFORMS - Angels & Airwaves
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Sunbeam - Alina Baraz
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Ambience" - Nia Sultana
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"i remember" - bbno$
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Butterflies" - Baker Boy
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"REJECT" - Ben Chandler
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Trilogy III - Rita Wilson
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Vampire" - Payday feat. Danny Brown
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Clapping on the TV" - EXES
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Handheld" - Ultra Q
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Day At A Time" - Sebastian Javier
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Waste Mine" - John Holiday
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
RELATED CONTENT:
Jana Kramer on How Her New Song Helped Her Through Divorce
'The Voice': Ariana Grande Is Blown Away By 4-Chair Turn Gymani Singing Her Song 'POV'
Madonna Reflects on Her Recent Conversation With Britney Spears