New Pieces From Jennifer Lopez's Guess Edit Is Out -- Shop Her Looks!

Jennifer Lopez's edit for Guess continues to release new styles for spring!

The 50-year-old superstar returned as the face of the brand for its latest collection, channeling '60s movie star vibes in the campaign, shot by photographer Tatiana Gerusova in sunny Santa Monica, California.

J.Lo rocks Guess' glamorous wares from a white pinstripe pantsuit to a printed backless silk dress. Her voluminous curled hair and smoky eye makeup channel Italian film icon Sophia Loren.

“Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign," J.Lo said in a press release. "The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the '60s, mixed with Madonna from the '80s, mixed with Sophia Loren. It’s so much fun to get into the character and to make that happen. The clothes and setting of the shoot really worked well together to make this campaign come to life.”

Tatiana Gerusova

Shop ET Style's fave picks from Guess' new spring collection Lopez is sporting in the campaign, ahead.

Leopard Print Bikini Guess Guess Leopard Print Bikini Guess LEOPARD PRINT BANDEAU BIKINI TOP $59 at Guess LEOPARD PRINT HIGH-WAISTED BRIEF BIKINI BOTTOMS $39 at Guess

