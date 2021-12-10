Some A-list performers will be ringing in 2022 in Nashville! On Friday, CBS announced Lady A, Sam Hunt and more will be performing during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, which will be hosted by Bobby Bones and co-hosted by ET's Rachel Smith.

In addition to Lady A and Sam Hunt, Ingrid Andress, BRELAND, King Calaway, Riley Green, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson will perform during the show.

They join the previously announced lineup that includes Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.

The special event will feature more than 50 performances, and feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations with artists inviting special guests and artist friends to perform together throughout the night.

Taking on their biggest hits and performing covers of some of the most iconic country music songs of all time, collaborations will be stacked throughout the lineup, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight, ET, culminating with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight, CT.

"I'm so excited to celebrate and host New Year’s Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned," Bones previously told CBS. "I can’t wait to show America how special Nashville is."

"I am over the moon to co-host New Year's Eve Live from Nashville," Smith agreed. "I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I’m lucky enough to call friends, on New Year’s Eve in my hometown! Sign me up!"

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash airs Dec. 31 on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessie James Decker Gives a Closet Tour in Her Nashville Home (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Bobby Bones Hosting NYE Special in Nashville With ET's Rachel Smith

Roselyn Sanchez to Co-Host Dick Clark's NYE Special in Puerto Rico

Ciara, Billy Porter to Co-Host 'Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Related Gallery