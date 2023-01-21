Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'

You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion.

The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.

In a move that perhaps escalated things, Omarion's tweet included a blushing emoji. Then, The Shade Room re-posted the video on its Instagram account and captioned it, "The smile on #Omarion's face says it all! 😩👀 #NiaLong."

It wasn't long before Long got wind of the post, forcing her to drop a comment to shut down the dating rumors once and for all.

"Everybody simmer down... I’m single AF 😘," she wrote.

Case closed.

For what it's worth, Omarion also took to Instagram and included the video in a post that documented his night at the You People premiere.

"Important encounters are planned by the souls long before the bodies see each other - P.C.- dreamy pull by the goddess @iamnialong such a pleasure. 🙏🏾✨," he wrote.

Long, 51, and 45-year-old NBA coach Ime Udoka ended their 13-year romance, Long's rep confirmed to ET back in December. The news came after Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female co-worker within the Boston Celtics organization. Udoka was suspended as head coach of the professional basketball team after the alleged relationship came to light last year.

The actress began dating Udoka in 2009 and the couple got engaged in 2015. They share a 10-year-old son, Kez, as well as Long's 21-year-old son, Massai, from a previous relationship.

