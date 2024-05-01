Nia Sioux Speaks Out About Skipping 'Dance Moms: The Reunion'

Nia Sioux is sharing her side of the story! As the majority of the original Dance Moms cast reunited for the Lifetime special about the dance studio run by Abby Lee Miller, one familiar face was missing.

Nia opted to not attend the Dance Moms: The Reunion special which featured her fellow dancers JoJo Siwa, Brooke and Paige Hyland, Chloe Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker, and Kendall Vertes.

In a new TikTok, the 22-year-old dancer and college student shared her reason for not participating in the special.

"The reason is quite simple. I just didn't want to do it," Nia shared. "Some people think it was because I had sorority stuff, nope, I didn't. Some people think it's because I'm in school. I am in school, but it wouldn't have been an issue. I just didn't want to do it, and that's a good enough answer and that's a good enough reason."

She added that she feels no animosity toward her friends and fellow dancers, noting, "I love the girls, and I'm really happy for them. And I'm really happy that they get to share how they felt and their experiences. But that's just something that I decided I didn't want to do. And that's OK!"

Nia Sioux attends the Global Premiere of Mean Girls at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 8, 2024, i - Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Nia also made it clear that her decision to not participate had nothing to do with her feelings about her time on the show.

"I always say that I'm grateful for it," she said of Dance Moms. "It's where I came from. It's how I got my start. It's the reason why I have such an amazing life now, truly."

Nia's mom, Dr. Holly Frazier, who also appeared on the show, commented on her video, writing, "Proud mom!!! Always follow your lead!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Pal Brooke Hyland, who opted to participate in the special, also commented, "I love you 💘"

In addition to Nia, dancers Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler also opted not to participate in the reunion special, and their absence was widely discussed.

During the special, Siwa spoke out against the dancers who chose not to come, saying, "Them not being here is like, 'Let me erase my past, pretend it never happened, shove it down the drain,' when it's like, that's why you are who you are."

However, when the cast spoke with ET's Rachel Smith after filming the special, they were more understanding of their former fellow dancers' decisions.

"I don't think it had anything to do with us," Paige Hyland told ET. "I think they love us and we have our own relationship and that's why we had a birthday party and we had our own fun. But I think it's a lot revisiting those feelings and it's not something that everyone's ready for."

Dance Moms: The Reunion airs Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

RELATED CONTENT: