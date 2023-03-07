Nick Cannon Announces Game Show to Find Out 'Who's Having My Baby'
In what's being billed as "the mother of all game shows," Nick Cannon is set to pick from a slate of contestants who want to have his next baby in a new game show hosted by Kevin Hart.
The 42-year-old father of 12 took to Instagram on Tuesday to tease the trailer dubbed Who's Having My Baby With Nick Cannon, set to air this spring on E!. In the video, Cannon takes his place in the hot seat with a wide smile while Hart tells him, "You're gonna get some contestants that wanna have your baby."
It's unclear if the contestants were selected at random or if Cannon has or currently is dating these women. In any event, several women appear in the teaser clip, in which Cannon also jokes about his selection process when he says, "Eeny, meeny, miny, [moe]."
Cannon, who teased the show Monday with a baby bottle emoji on Twitter, shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.
The announcement comes just weeks after Cannon told ET that "God decides when we're done" having babies after he was asked if he's done having children. He also said, "I definitely got my hands full. And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might [have more]."
When it comes to spending time with his children, Cannon said it's not so much about time management, but rather about making sure the energy is right.
"Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management," he said. "[Because] once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there that’s what messes up the scheduling. As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal -- to be the best parents we could possibly be -- that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling."
