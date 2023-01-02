When it comes to his ever-expanding family, Nick Cannon isn't planning too far ahead.

The father of twelve got candid about fatherhood while speaking to Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN's broadcast of New Year's Eve Live Saturday after the Watch What Happens Live! host joked that the 42-year-old TV personality appears to be "single-handedly repopulating the Earth."

"What is your plan?" Cohen asked The Masked Singer host.

"Clearly, I don't have a plan," Cannon quipped. "Honestly man, it's just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and I don't have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump."

Cohen, who recently welcomed his second child, asked a follow-up question: "A vasectomy?"

"Is that what you want me to get?" Cannon replied. "It's my body, my choice."

Cooper, a father of two, then asked Cannon if he had advice for "any new fathers out there."

"Just operate out of love," Cannon shared. "I mean some people may say that's what got us here in the first place, but that's what I would always do, and always do it with a smile."

Cannon welcomed his 12th child, Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott on Dec 14. Scott shared the news on Instagram, reflecting on their baby girl's emotional arrival after the loss of their son, Zen, in Nov. 2021.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️," Scott captioned the video. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

She added, "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."

In addition to Zen and Halo Marie, Cannon is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi. Bell gave birth to her third child with Cannon, Rise Messiah, on Sept. 23 and De La Rosa welcomed her third child with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, last month.

