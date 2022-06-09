Nick Cannon Celebrates Father's Day With a 'Vasectomy' Cocktail

After eight kids, Nick Cannon is treating himself to a vasectomy for Father's Day -- but it's not what you think.

Ahead of the day that celebrates dads, Cannon joins forces with Ryan Reynolds to concoct his own version of Aviation Gin's "The Vasectomy," strategically named after the operation that prevents males from being able to impregnate a woman.

In a hilarious video posted to social media on Wednesday, Cannon pokes fun at himself for having so many children as he mixes up a cocktail with a whole lot of alcohol.

"Yeah… Thanks a bunch @vancityreynolds 🤦🏾‍♂️🤣 @aviationgin #HappyFathersDay #vasectomy," Cannon captioned the post, which Reynolds commented, "I’m making mine a double. ❤️❤️❤️"

In the clip, Cannon introduces the recipe by saying, "It's almost Father's Day, and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails -- The Vasectomy. Lord knows I need one." The TV personality goes on to joke about the lack of sleep -- and time -- he has to himself, before pouring a massive amount of gin into the glass, while someone on set yells "cut please."

After Cannon finally perfects the recipe, Reynolds joins him in the video and says, "I'll take it from here, Nick, I have three kids," referring to his daughters with Blake Lively.

"I have eight," Cannon responds as Reynolds spits out the drink.

Reynolds also shared the video on his Instagram, writing, "Congrats to @nickcannon! Also apologies to @nickcannon. While delicious, the Aviation Vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective. #HappyFathersDay"

Cannon is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. In June 2021, he welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott, but the baby tragically died in December after a battle with brain cancer. Cannon is currently expecting a baby boy with Brie Tiesi.

The 41-year-old knows that people question his decision to have so many children, but that isn't stopping him from growing his family -- or so he says. During a recent interview on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, Cannon responded to speculation that he's got “three babies on the way."

"When you say 'on the way...' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way...the stork is on the way," he joked. "It could be. This is what I said, 'If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021...' if you thought it was a lot of kids last year."

Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting 8th Baby With Model Bre Tiesi



