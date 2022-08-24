Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 10: Inside His Growing Family Tree

Nick Cannon may have just welcomed his eighth child, Legendary, last month, but the proud dad still has two more bundles of joy on the way -- he's expecting his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa, and on Wednesday, he announced that he's expecting his 10th child with model Brittany Bell.

Cannon's growing family all started after he married Mariah Carey in 2008. Though the pair split in 2016, they share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. It was then that Cannon's "unorthodox" approach to dating and child rearing began, with Cannon going on to welcome six more children by four other women.

In the wake of Cannon's latest baby announcement, ET is giving you a guide to the 41-year-old TV personality's growing family.

Mariah Carey

Cannon and Carey married in 2008, and in April of 2011, they welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan. Though the couple divorced in 2016, Cannon has continued to co-parent with Carey and remain a constant part of the twins' lives.

Brittany Bell

In February 2017, Cannon welcomed Golden "Sagon" with Bell. The pair would later welcome a daughter, Powerful Queen, 1, in December 2020, and on Wednesday, Cannon announced that he and Bell are expecting their third child together, Cannon's 10th, later this year.

Abby De La Rosa

In June 2021, Cannon welcomed his next set of twins, fathering 1-year-old Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the pair would be expecting their third child together. Due in October, the baby will be Cannon's ninth child.

Alyssa Scott

Also in June 2021, Cannon welcomed Zen, with Scott. Zen tragically died in December at just 5 months old, after a battle with brain cancer.

Bre Tiesi

In January 2022, just a month after Zen's death, Cannon revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with the model turned real estate reality star. They welcomed their son, Legendary, in July.

While it's been difficult for many to understand how Cannon juggles a busy career and his growing family, he told ET last month that he dedicates his "entire day" to his children.

"It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario," Cannon explained. "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model."

