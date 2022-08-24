Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 10, Third Child with Brittany Bell -- See the Announcement
Nick Cannon on Expecting More Kids and His 'Fairy Tale' Memories…
'Modern Family' Stars Reunite for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' …
Sylvester Stallone Sparks Split Rumors After Covering Up Huge Ta…
Watch Jennifer Lopez's 3 Custom Wedding Dresses Come to Life!
'Orphan: First Kill's Isabelle Fuhrman Credits Leonardo DiCaprio…
'Girls Next Door' Stars Holly and Bridget on Tell-All Podcast an…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's All-White, 3-Day Wedding…
Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She’s Delayed Releasing New Music Af…
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal Which Guys Are Front…
‘90 Day Fiancé's Yve and Mohamed Split Amid Domestic Violence Ch…
Anne Heche's Podcast Co-Host Heather Duffy Still Processing Actr…
Pregnant Jenna Johnson on Her Upcoming ‘DWTS’ Plans (Exclusive)
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Recalls Moment Everything Ch…
Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Is Expecting Their…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Wedding: Inside Their Sunday BBQ
'The Rookie' Season 5 Promo Teases Death and Betrayal (Exclusive)
Tommy Lee Shocks Fans With Uncensored Nude Photo
Tom Brady Reacts to Viral Underwear Moment and Return to the NFL…
And another one! Nick Cannon is embracing fatherhood once again. On Wednesday, the 41-year-old entertainer revealed that he's expecting his 10th child overall and third child with Brittany Bell.
"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," Cannon captioned a video of him and Bell, who is showing off her bare baby bump, posing for a maternity shoot.
Bell and Cannon are already parents to 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen.
The baby news comes less than a month after Cannon and Bre Tiesi announced the birth of their son, Legendary.
Abby de la Rosa is also pregnant with with Cannon's baby, and the two are already parents to 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.
Additionally, Cannon is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In June 2021, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy, Zen, who sadly died in December at just five months old following a battle with brain cancer.
Earlier this summer, Cannon told ET that it's "safe to bet" that he's expecting more children this year. "You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022," he teased prior to Tiesi giving birth.
For more on Cannon's growing family, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nick Cannon Dances to Mariah Carey's 'Emotions' With Daughter Monroe
Nick Cannon Shares Adorable Nicknames for Newborn Baby, Legendary
How Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi Kept Their New Baby a Secret for a Month
Related Gallery