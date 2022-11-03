Nick Cannon Kisses Pregnant Alyssa Scott's Bare Baby Bump in Nude Photos
Nick Cannon Tearfully Announces His 5-Month-Old Son Zen Died Fro…
Drew Barrymore on George Clooney Friendship and How He's Been He…
Mila Kunis Admits She Lies to Her Kids!
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's New $14.5 Million…
Jonathan and Drew Scott Remember Leslie Jordan | ET's The Downlo…
Kylie Jenner Reveals She Struggled With Postpartum Baby Blues
Inside Paul Rudd's Annual Benefit for SAY: The Stuttering Associ…
Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ to Focus on Other Personal and…
'Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania' Official Trailer
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Theo James and Meghann Fahy Spill on…
Why Camila Cabello Quit Online Dating After 24 Hours
Matthew Perry Reveals Why He Dumped Julia Roberts in the '90s
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs After 'Toxic' Re…
Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales Become MGK and Megan Fox for…
James Corden Addresses Restaurant Drama in ‘Late Late Show’ Mono…
John Legend Praises ‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton on the Heels of H…
Inside Natalie Morales and Jillian Bell’s New Movie ‘I’m Totally…
Watch 'TODAY' Anchors Parody ‘Real Housewives’ With Original Tag…
Taylor Swift Drops New Album ‘Midnights’: Zoe Kravitz and Joe Al…
Nick Cannon got his rub a dub, dub with Alyssa Scott in the tub for a glorious photo shoot featuring her growing baby bump.
Scott took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a series of photos featuring her and Cannon nude in a classic bathtub. In one of the photos, she's standing over him while nude and covering her breasts with her two hands. Her only accessories appear to be earrings, a bracelet and hair clip.
Cannon is seen sitting in the bathtub looking up at her while touching her belly and leg. Scott captioned that post, "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍."
In a separate post, the black-and-white photo shows Scott on her knees with a white towel around her head. She's also nude and covering her breasts while Cannon plants a kiss on her baby bump while gently cradling it too. Scott captioned that post, "One thing about Nick, he’s going to show up for the photo shoot! 😍."
A third post shows the immaculate artwork done by a friend who painted the picture that shows Scott standing over Cannon. In that caption, Scott thanked her friend "for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork 🤟🏽."
The pictures come a week after Scott took to Instagram to announce she's expecting a baby. In that post, Scott shows off her baby bump while holding her daughter, Zeela, who matched her mom in blue.
"With you by my side…," Scott captioned the photo. ET learned at the time that Cannon is the father of the baby.
Scott and Cannon are expecting another baby nearly a year after the death of their son, Zen. In December 2021, Cannon announced on his since-canceled eponymous daytime talk show that 5-month-old Zen died of brain cancer and a subsequent tumor. Zen was Cannon's seventh child.
Cannon and Scott's baby news comes on the heels of Cannon welcoming his 10th child -- his third with Brittany Bell -- in September. The proud dad is also expecting another baby with Abby De La Rosa.
For a complete guide to all of Cannon's kids, see below.
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Expecting Baby: A Guide to All His Kids
Nick Cannon's Son Golden Dresses Up as Him: See the Transformation
Alyssa Scott Pregnant With Her and Nick Cannon's Second Child
Related Gallery