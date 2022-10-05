Nick Cannon Naps With Baby Onyx in Adorable New Photo

Nick Cannon is getting some much-needed rest with his baby girl by his side. In a new Instagram post Wednesday, Cannon shared a black-and-white shot of him and his newborn daughter, Onyx, taking a nap.

In the sweet pic, Onyx is curled up on dad's chest, while Cannon, wearing a t-shirt and headband, cradles the little one close as they catch up on sleep. The photo is the first solo shot Cannon has shared of him and Onyx since announcing that he and LaNisha Cole welcomed their baby girl last month.

"All in a days work!! Onyx has the right idea! It’s a wrap! Meditation and Rejuvenation aligns the Spirit!," The Masked Singer host captioned the pic.

Cannon welcomed Onyx -- his ninth child and first with the photographer -- in September, sharing the happy news on Instagram.

"Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities," Cannon shared.

"In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says," he continued, seemingly addressing the chatter surrounding his unconventional family dynamic.

"I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty," he explained. "As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children."

He went on to praise Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed," asking fans to allow her the space and peace to "revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood."

Cannon added, "As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding. 🙏🏾❤️"

Just two weeks later, Cannon announced the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah, marking his third baby with Brittany Bell.

"Another Blessing!!!" Cannon shared on Instagram. "As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need."

"@missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey," he continued. "She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT! She introduced me to the concept of a BlessingWay! As you can see in the video, a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it! Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️"

Cannon finished the caption by thanking Bell again, and pointing to his shared birth chart with their new son. "Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!" he wrote.

Cannon's growing family started after he married Mariah Carey in 2008. Though the pair split in 2016, they share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. It was then that Cannon's "unorthodox" approach to dating and child rearing began, with Cannon going on to welcome eight more children by five other women. He's currently expecting his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa. See ET's full family tree here.

RELATED CONTENT

Meet LaNisha Cole, Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, First Child With LaNisha Cole

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10: Inside His Growing Family Tree

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery