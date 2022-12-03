Nick Cannon has revealed he's been hospitalized due to pneumonia.

The Masked Singer host took to Instagram on Friday and posted two photos of himself from the hospital bed. In both photos, Cannon can be seen in his hospital gown, covered in a blanket and wearing a face mask. Cannon, whose Wild 'N Out tour made a pit stop Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, said the hospitalization's a reminder to take better care of himself.

"Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else," Cannon wrote in his caption.

He said he didn't "need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest." He vowed to be back "stronger than ever." Cannon, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2012, said "it's just pneumonia" before noting how quickly his health can take a turn.

"It's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle," he said. "Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior."

The hospitalization comes on the heels of Cannon becoming a father for the 11th time, after Abby De La Rosa gave birth to their third child together. They're also parents to 1-year-old twins.

Alyssa Scott is currently expecting Cannon's 12th child, their second together. Alyssa, who recently shared a baby bump pic, and Cannon's son, Zen, died of brain cancer in December 2021. He was five months old.

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell



