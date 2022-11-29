Alyssa Scott Shares Bump Update Ahead of Baby No. 2 With Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott is giving fans a bumpdate! The model took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a new pic of her growing baby bump, ahead of the arrival of her and Nick Cannon's second child. The pair's son, Zen, died of brain cancer in December 2021. He was five months old.

Scott is smiling in her dress-clad mirror selfie, alongside which she wrote, "Another bumpin' selfie. Baby is comfy in there... me not so much."

Scott also shared throwback pics with Cannon. In one shot, which Scott captioned "mom & dad," she and the rapper are dressed to the nines.

The other photo from earlier in Scott's pregnancy features the mom-to-be and the TV personality smiling as they posed for the camera. "And I thought I was showing here... LOL," Scott joked.

Scott announced she was expecting in October. In addition to Zen, Scott is mom to Zeela, 4, from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Cannon is a dad to 11 kids with six women.

"The mothers of Nick Cannon's children are cordial and respectful to each other for the most part," a source told ET in August. "They mostly stick to their own families and what concerns them directly."

