Nick Carter, Lance Bass, AJ McLean and Joey Fatone are making boy band fans' dreams come true. The former members of the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC recently got together for a good cause, and talked to ET about possibly making new music together.

The foursome recently donated $1 million to The Trevor Project on behalf of Mission Tsuki and hosted Bingo Under the Stars in celebration of Pride month at The Grove in Los Angeles. McLean also whipped fans in a frenzy on TikTok by teasing a possible joint album between the popular boy bands, dubbing themselves "Back-Sync."

"I said that we're, you know, maybe cooking something up," McLean tells ET's Cassie DiLaura. "This could be something, maybe, I don't know. ... We're definitely cooking. There's been a lot of positive feedback from the fans. ... Look, a lot of fans for the last almost 30 years have wanted to see this happen in any level, whether it's all 10 of us or four of us, whatever that is. And now that's it's happening, even if it's just one time, I don't know, this may not be just a one-off."

Fatone said the men getting together might be something that they do every year to celebrate Pride month.

"I think maybe the four of us I would say, we have no fear," he notes. "I think maybe the some of the other guys or some of the people are just afraid to fail in that sense. We don't care. We're having fun, we're enjoying what we're doing and if we fail, guess what? That's not our forte, we were never a group."

Meanwhile, Carter teased a possible tour.

"We have done some collaborative tours before," he points out. "We did some stuff with The New Kids On The Block and that was really a lot of fun for the fan base as well. You know, different generation, but I think that if we did an album or something like that, it would follow up with a tour, it would follow up like this huge thing. And you know, right now, I think what we're focused on is what's in front of us with Pride, what's in front of us with this event, what we're doing for a good cause and I think growing and blossoming our relationship. Because the more that we talk, the more ideas come out of it."

The men said despite the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC being pitted as rivals during the height of their popularity, there was never any bad blood between them and they're in fact good friends. The four of them even have their own group chat in which they text one another.

"Back then there was no social media, there was none of that stuff," McLean notes. "So, press and media then pitted us against each other because look, same label, same management for a brief period of time. And we're all from Orlando. So, like, there was a lot of the parallels and we were very similar. Same producers. But there was still a difference between the two of us, you know? ... I mean, there's a mutual respect."

