Friends and fans are paying tribute to Nick Cordero after the Broadway star died on Sunday after a long battle with COVID-19 that left him hospitalized for over three months.

Cordero appeared in the 2012 production and tour of the musical Rock of Ages, and played Earl in the Broadway production of Waitress before leaving the show to take on the role of Sonny in the stage adaptation of A Bronx Tale.

In 2014, he also starred in the Broadway production of Bullets Over Broadway, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.

Kloots shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing, "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Cordero's friends and fellow stars also shared their messages on social media.

"Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side," pal Zach Braff shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of Cordero and Kloots. "I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart."

"The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power."

"RIP Nick Cordero!" Viola Davis tweeted. "My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels."

RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels.....❤❤❤🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020

"RIP Nick Cordero," wrote Bernadette Peters, with a series of broken heart emoji. "Sending love to Amanda and Elvis."

RIP Nick Cordero 💔💔💔

Sending love to Amanda and Elvis — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 6, 2020

Broadway star James M. Iglehart wrote, "I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero."

I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero — james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020

"God Bless you and Godspeed #NickCordero," shared This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson. "@amandakloots my heart breaks for you an your son. #ripNickCordero."

God Bless you and Godspeed #NickCordero. @amandakloots my heart breaks for you an your son. #ripNickCorderohttps://t.co/CEXVGDdiWK — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) July 6, 2020

Many also shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign to help support Kloots and her son:

Support Amanda Kloots Nick Cordero & Elvis https://t.co/4Twzdk02n8 — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) July 6, 2020

See more tributes to Cordero below:

Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

I'm lucky enough to have never missed a Nick Cordero bway role. I got to see him as Dennis, Cheech, Earl, and Sonny, and I always loved seeing him on stage. For such gruff parts, he was in reality a sweet man, well-loved by his colleagues & certainly by his fam. Sad to hear. RIP. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 6, 2020

My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to ⁦@amandakloots⁩ , Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick. https://t.co/uBhjbrGfJE — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 6, 2020

Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. One of the Great Ones. pic.twitter.com/m1t65ew4mI — Mario Cantone (@macantone) July 6, 2020

Horror. Love to the Cordero family. Please wear a mask. It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow. Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. https://t.co/GvGAuRaTGV — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) July 6, 2020

my 💔 is broken over the loss of my friend Nick Cordero. As soon as I met him I knew God placed him in my life for a reason: He showed me such love, leadership through kindness, strength during difficult times, a true appreciation of life no matter what... https://t.co/0JzrKsKto1pic.twitter.com/dLYxdmp4vz — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) July 6, 2020

I was in a show with Nick in Toronto around 2004ish. He was amazing. So talented, charismatic, a star.



He died from Covid today. He was 41. No health issues. Over the past 95 days in hospital, COVID attacked his body and destroyed it slowly piece by piece.



Wear a fucking mask https://t.co/gDmP9PEGSX — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) July 6, 2020

I love Nick Cordero. 👼🤍 — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) July 6, 2020

Rest in Power Nick Cordero. Such sad news. U fought so hard and are so loved. Prayers to your family and friends. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 6, 2020

Rest in Paradise & ALL the Power #NickCordero



All the LOVE to his family and close ones from ours.



WE followed your journey and your fighting spirit has touched the world.



Peace & Blessings.

👑🙏🏽👑 — THEO (@Theorossi) July 6, 2020

🙏🏽💔Amanda Kloots’ husband, Nick Cordero,41 passed away this from COVID-19 complications. I’ve been following this story since the beginning (13 weeks)

Watching Amanda rally so hard with positivity, music and love always with a smile on her face. This is just crushing😢😢😢 RIH pic.twitter.com/8Abdab7BGm — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero. Damn. Hate to hear this. 🙏 — Damon Gupton (@DamonGupton) July 6, 2020

#RIP Nick Cordero 🙏🏾 He fought such a strong battle. Very sad news. Thoughts & prayers go out to his family and friends. — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) July 6, 2020

Words can’t express the heartbreak clearly enough. He was one of the best. Everyone who knew him felt this way. This is such a profound loss. Rest In Peace, friend. We will miss you terribly. #NickCordero — Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) July 6, 2020

Wear a mask.



Wear a fucking mask for GD sakes. #NickCordero RIP https://t.co/GZ4Io1yEnj — Anthony Lee Medina (@AntLeeMe123) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero was one of us. This is really hard to understand. Fly, my good man. Sending love to Amanda and Elvis with all that I’ve got today. #RipNickCodero — Donald Webber Jr. (@donaldwebber) July 6, 2020

💔 for Nick Cordero’s family.

I don’t know how many more ways to beg people to take Covid-19 seriously, but I am begging you.

We want to stop losing people.

We want to go back to work.

We want the economy working.

None of that can happen until we defeat Covid. Together https://t.co/Ccqgk19SEI — Julie Ann Emery (@julieannemery) July 6, 2020

I didn’t know Nick Cordero personally but I’d been following his journey since he was hospitalized with covid 95 days ago. He fought so hard and today he lost his battle. What a tragic loss for his wife and baby. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) July 6, 2020

Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn’t care how healthy you are. It doesn’t care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn’t care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In. https://t.co/sae9sLQYv1 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 6, 2020

This just breaks my heart. #NickCordero was so talented and the love and faith of his wife was so inspiring.



Please pray for her and their one year old son and then listen to the great talent we lost: #OneOfTheGreatOnes 💔https://t.co/ZqCpUAlaUFhttps://t.co/SQ4Dh0BjmA — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 6, 2020

Support Amanda Kloots Nick Cordero & Elvis https://t.co/qJyQ9VZc07 — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) July 6, 2020

RIP #NickCordero. You were a joy to harmonize with. I am so sad that this was your end. Your country owed you better. #Covid19 — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero, Broadway Star, Dead of Complications From Coronavirus This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dead at 41 After Coronavirus Battle

Nick Cordero's Wife Doesn't Know If He'll Be Able to Work Again

Nick Cordero Misses His 1-Year-Old Son's First Steps While in ICU

Related Gallery