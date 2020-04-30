Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, is trying to stay positive as the Broadway star continues to struggle to recover from the coronavirus.

Kloots appeared on CBS This Morning on Thursday and gave the latest update on Cordero's health. She shared that 41-year-old Cordero -- who's currently in a medically induced coma -- was supposed to get a trach and a feeding tube but his blood count was too low.

"Unfortunately, this morning, his blood count was really, really low," she says. "Low blood can mean that he's internally bleeding from somewhere, so now we have to wait."

During the interview, Kloots talked about experiencing highs and lows when it comes to Cordero's coronavirus battle. She shared that at first he was diagnosed with pneumonia when he went to urgent care, and they were both celebrating that it wasn't COVID-19. But when his condition got worse even after taking medication, he went to the emergency room at the advice of a friend who's a doctor.

Kloots said the "saddest part" was that she thought she was going to see him in two hours and didn't even give him a kiss or a hug because at that point, she and their 10-month-old son, Elvis, were self-isolating from him. But an hour later, Cordero called her and said he was admitted to the hospital and was now in a bed receiving oxygen. The next morning, she said he was scared when telling her doctors wanted to now put him on a ventilator.

"Oh, it's terrifying," Kloots recalls. "And to be honest, I didn't even really understand what all of this meant."

Kloots said Cordero started to get better, but then he got a sudden infection and they had to restart his heart after he had no pulse for two minutes.

"The call that morning was supposed to be, 'We're taking him off the ventilator today 'cause he's doing so well,'" she says. "This was a new infection that came in. They said, 'Amanda we are trying to get him to an ECMO machine as soon as possible, this will save his life.'"

Kloots then had to make the difficult choice to agree to amputate Cordero's right leg due to more complications.

"He's a dancer, he's an actor, he's a performer," she notes. "It was not an easy decision to make."

Despite the harrowing time, Kloots said she is moved by all the support she and Cordero have received and fully believes he will wake up from his coma.

"I feel like there's an army of people behind him, behind us, and I just believe -- I get chills saying it -- I just believe that he will wake up."

