Nick Gordon Died of Heroin Overdose, Autopsy Reveals

Nick Gordon's cause of death has been revealed.

According to the autopsy and toxicology reports obtained by ET, the 30-year-old died of heroin toxicity. He was found "unresponsive, in cardiac arrest, with subsequent resuscitation and hospitalization." Gordon was hospitalized for seven hours before he died, per TMZ, who was first to report the news. There was also Narcan in his system, which is a drug used to counteract the effects of an overdose, the site reports.

Gordon died on New Year's Day. The Maitland Police Department told ET in a statement at the time that officers were dispatched to the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel on Jan. 1 in reference to an unresponsive male who was later identified as Gordon, though they refer to him as Nicholas Bouler.

"Entry was made into the room, where members of the Maitland Fire & Rescue Department began providing care to an unresponsive individual later identified as Nicholas Bouler," the statement read. "Nicholas Bouler was transported to Advent Health Altamonte Springs where he was pronounced deceased. This case is under active investigations by Detectives with the Maitland Police Department. Once the investigation is complete, we will be able to release additional information."

News of Gordon's death came several years after he was ordered to pay over $36 million in the wrongful death suit of Bobbi Kristina Brown. The daughter of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown was found face-down in a bathtub in her Georgia home on Jan. 31, 2015. After spending nearly six months in a coma, she died in hospice care on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22.

ET spoke with Gordon's younger brother, Jack Walker Jr., following his death, where he opened up about his family's tragic loss.

"That's my older brother. When people see me, they see Nick," he said. "Everything that he's taught me, I'm going to live through. I'm going to make sure I take it and I use it. And I'm going to make sure everything that he wanted me to do, I'm going to do it."

