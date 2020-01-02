The dispatch audio regarding Nick Gordon's death on New Year's Day has revealed the state he was in.

Gordon, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-fiance, died in Florida of a reported drug overdose. He was 30 years old. ET obtained the dispatch audio from Orange County and Orlando Fire on Thursday, and according to the operator, Gordon wasn't conscious or breathing.

"Patient is 30-year-old male, not conscious, not breathing," the operator says. "Caller advised black stuff coming out of his mouth and he is not breathing."

The Maitland Police Department tells ET in a statement that officers were dispatched to the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel on Jan. 1 in reference to an unresponsive male who was later identified as Gordon, though they refer to him as Nicholas Bouler.

"Entry was made into the room, where members of the Maitland Fire & Rescue Department began providing care to an unresponsive individual later identified as Nicholas Bouler," the statement reads. "Nicholas Bouler was transported to Advent Health Altamonte Springs where he was pronounced deceased. This case is under active investigations by Detectives with the Maitland Police Department. Once the investigation is complete, we will be able to release additional information."

The Daily Mail reported that Gordon suffered a number of heart attacks and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he died of a suspected drug overdose.

The District 5 Medical Examiner's Office tells ET that Gordon's autopsy was conducted on Thursday morning, however, results will not be in for 2-3 weeks pending further investigation and testing.

On Thursday, Gordon's brother, Jack Walker Jr., released a statement to ET saying, "We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on."

Meanwhile, Gordon's attorney, Joe S. Habachy, referenced Gordon's battle with drug addiction in his own statement to ET about his client's death.

"My heart is heavy today after learning that my longtime client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty," the statement reads. "While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential. Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

News of Gordon's death comes nearly four years after the death of Brown, who died in July 2015 at the age of 22. The daughter of the late Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown was found unresponsive in her bathtub in January 2015 and spent nearly six months in a coma before she died in hospice care. In November 2016, Gordon was ordered to pay over $36 million in the wrongful death suit of Brown.

ET spoke with Bobby Brown in August 2018, and he talked about Gordon and the devastating death of his daughter.

"He'll get his," he said, referring to Gordon. "God don't like ugly."

