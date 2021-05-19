The band is back together! Nick Jonas talked to ET about the Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour and what that means for new music. The trio made the surprise announcement on Wednesday morning, sending fans into a tailspin.

"We just announced ... that we're going back on tour in August with our good friend Kelsea Ballerini as our special guest," Jonas told ET's Kevin Frazier. "So it's gonna be a lot of fun."

Jonas Brothers fans may get new music from the group sooner than that. Jonas is hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23 and shared that he may have a few surprises in store.

"The lineup is stacked," Jonas said about the upcoming awards show. "I think that it's just such a great celebration of an amazing year in music, so many incredible artists and great performances tee'd up. I don't wanna give anything away, but I've got a few surprises up my sleeve, might be jumping up there myself... with two other guys who happen to be my brothers."

Jonas went on to tease that the group has been working on new music over the last year and a half, but was careful not to give too much away.

"This could mean that there will be new Jonas Brothers music," he shared. "We've been working together in this year and a half where we've been apart, and always kinda keeping on the grind a little bit, trying to find new songs and and new inspiration. I think with the tour in mind, it would make sense, but again I don't wanna give too much away, just keep your eyes and ears open."

While much has changed for the band since they started out, The Voice coach said that having wives and families has only changed their dynamic for the better.

"It's definitely different, but I think it's just gotten better, you know, healthier in a way," Jonas explained. "We're all so much a part of each other's lives, outside of the work that we did, which is just natural for family, but to be able to kind of go home to separate lives where you can kind of just work through different things with your person, and kind of have you own setup within your family, is so important and it just makes all of us better men, better musicians and artists and honestly better brothers to each other."

The 28-year-old singer cracked a rib after an on-set accident last weekend, but told ET that it won't stop him from the big Billboard Music Awards weekend ahead.

"A fractured rib and some other bumps and bruises, but I am feeling really lucky," Jonas said. "It probably could've been a little worse. So all is good, I’m recovering nicely and I feel read for a big Billboard Awards weekend coming up."

The Billboard Music Awards airs Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

RELATED CONTENT

Nick Jonas Says He Has a Cracked Rib After On-Set Accident

Nick Jonas to Host 2021 Billboard Music Awards

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Here's Everyone Who's Set to Perform

Nick Jonas on His Leg Injury and Hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery