Nick Lachey is living on island time these days. The host and singer talked to ET about adjusting to life in Hawaii, where his wife, Vanessa, is filming her new series, NCIS: Hawaii.

"She's kind of owning that role. She's really, really truly invested in it, and she loves being there, we all love being there," Nick said of Vanessa spearheading the new spinoff of the beloved CBS franchise. "I mean, the whole family's there at this point, so yeah, excited for her, excited for the opportunity to showcase her on a stage like that. The 20th is the big premiere, so we'll see, fingers crossed, but yeah, very, very happy for her."

The couple not only brought their children with them to Hawaii, they're bringing their four-legged family members over too.

"Believe it or not, I'm flying with our dogs Monday finally. Just want to get our dogs to go to Hawaii, so we're going with the dogs on Monday," Nick shared.

While it's taken some time for the Lachey family to adjust to island life, Nick tells ET he can't complain about living in paradise.

"Hawaii is Hawaii, you can't complain about it. It's a total life adjustment, so I think for the whole family, it took some time to get into that new school, new living situation, but yeah, we're loving it," the Alter Ego host said of their new living arrangements. "It's a great place to be and most importantly, she's at home on her show doing what she loves to do."

He continued, "We're all loving it and it's good for the entire family. Hopefully we'll be there for the next 15 years."

In addition to his Masked Singer spinoff, Alter Ego, Nick has been busy with his band, 98 Degrees, who most recently performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. There, ET spoke with Nick and his bandmates, Justin Jeffre, Drew Lachey and Jeff Timmons, about their new music and being back together onstage.

"It was amazing. Last night, we were at Mandalay Beach, sold-out show, and today we were doing some recording. Just keeping busy," Jeff said of the band's time in Sin City.

While the group has been making their own comeback, releasing their summer single, "Where Do You Wanna Go," in July, they're still holding out hope for a "Boys of Summer" type tour, combining the best of the boy bands: 98 Degrees, Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC.

"I think that's something that we've all talked about will be kind of the pinnacle tour," Drew explained. "We get the three biggest boy bands from that era, so we would love to do it. I'm sure there are some other groups that would like to do it as well, and we're just trying to figure out the logistics of making it happen."

Catch the band back together again when the iHeartRadio Music Festival airs Oct. 2 and 3 on The CW.

For more on Nick and Vanessa's big move to Hawaii, watch the video below.

