Nick and Vanessa Lachey are spilling some major tea about Love Is Blind. The hosts of the Netflix dating series talked to ET's Nischelle Turner at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night where they talked all things Love Is Blind and being "old timers" in the industry.

The second season of the now infamous dating show -- which pairs couples together solely based on the connection they create without seeing each other -- is back for a second season in February, and Vanessa tells ET that season two is a "juicy" one.

"It is juicy and it comes out February of 2022," Vanessa revealed.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

And while fans were unsure what to expect with the new twist on TV dating, the couple knew the show was going to be a hit before it even aired.

"I remember vividly, Nick saying in the hotel bar when we were shooting in Atlanta, he said, 'If the show is anything like it is while we're filming it, people are gonna be hooked,' and you were right," Vanessa shared. "If people are as interested as we were while making, then we knew we had something on our hands," Nick added.

And season three has already been filmed, which means we have plenty of new meet-cute stories, love triangles and relationship drama to look forward to.

"So we shot season two, that's gonna come out February 2022, and I don't know am I allowed to say? We shot season three already," the NCIS: Hawaii star revealed.

While fans will have to wait a little longer for the next season of Love Is Blind, you can catch Vanessa when NCIS: Hawaii premieres, Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.

