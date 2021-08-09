If you've ever wanted to star in a Netflix reality show, now's your chance! The streaming service announced on Monday that it's launching its largest reality casting call ever to find new personalities for their most popular unscripted series, like Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, Queer Eye, Floor Is Lava, Nailed It, Get Organized With the Home Edit and more.

To audition, reality fans 18 years and older in the US, Canada and UK must submit a one-minute video that showcases their authentic selves on Netflix's new casting site, NetflixReality.com. Video submissions should highlight "the real you," a press release states, with "no ring light, no glam."

Additionally, the streaming service will launch a Netflix Reality Road Trip casting truck later this month, which will allow fans to submit their videos in person. More details and exact locations to be announced at a later date.

But that's not all! Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, also revealed several new and returning unscripted series for Netflix.

"Reality TV is a powerful genre. It has the ability to make you invested in who is going to win the big competition or find true love (or at least a good showmance)," Riegg wrote in a blog post announcing the news. "Netflix has renewed The Circle (for two more seasons!), Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown. We’ve also ordered a new series, Roaring Twenties."

The Circle season 3 will premiere this fall, and has been renewed for seasons 4-5. Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdownhave also been renewed for season 2.

Roaring Twenties, meanwhile, will follow eight twenty-somethings as they navigate the 'new normal' of 2020's America in Austin, Texas while living under the same roof.

