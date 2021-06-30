With so many of Lana's no-sex rules being broken on season 2 of Too Hot to Handle, there was bound to be some drama that went down on set!

The cast revealed some of those behind-the-scenes arguments -- including a wild fight between Melinda and Kayla that reignited during our interview -- while recently speaking to ET via Zoom. It all began when individuals from the group were asked to raise their hand if they "still have bad blood" with someone on the show.

Melinda came closer to the camera and raised her hand, calling out Kayla by saying, "Hey, girl."

"I had broken a rule and, I wasn't attacked, but I was ganged up on and I felt like my back was against the wall," Melinda told ET's Ash Crossan. "I felt like I had to go in pure defensive mode. With this one girl in particular, we kind of got really, really, really into it. We never quite talked about it or hashed it out. It's just been, like, not tension, but we just haven't really spoken after that."

Marvin, who formed a connection with Melinda in the villa, then suggested during the interview that the ladies "talk about it right now then." Melinda said that the argument broke out after Lana told Kayla she would be going home for not trying hard enough to build a bond with anyone else in the house. Around the same time, the group was collectively angry at Melinda and Marvin for having sex and losing them thousands of dollars in prize money.

"We were arguing at the couch, I think it was about a big rule break. The girls were mad that I was still continuing to build something with Marvin, even though he was talking crap about me and I didn't know that," Melinda remembered. "So, I was like, 'No, no, no. It's not like that.' And then they were like, 'Why are you still talking to this guy? Don't do it!' And I just kept going back [to him], like a dummy."

"Kayla had said something and got really upset, and then come to find out, she was getting sent home. I was like, 'Oh, look at that,'" she continued. "Long story short, she was packing her things up and she was like, 'Just so you know, I dogged you out in the interview.' I said, 'Oh, there's your exit. Bye.' That was it."

Kayla chimed in, telling Melinda, "First of all, from the very beginning, I didn't go for any guy because I was more worried about creating friendships with all the girls. I had your back, Melinda."

"I only said nice things about you in all the interviews. That's what I said when I was leaving. I said, 'I hope when you watch back and you see all the nice things I said about you, that you feel bad,'" she continued. "I had to share a bed with someone in particular [Marvin] who would have done things if I wanted to, but I wanted to respect our friendship more. So I didn't, and I heard you saying all these things about me because I had to share a bed with him."

The ladies then went back and forth arguing over whether Melinda actually said anything negative about Kayla while filming for the show.

"You and I had a chat. We sat down, we had the chat outside by the water and you were like, 'Oh yeah, just so you know, I know you might be a little worried that I'm sharing a bed with this guy,'" Melinda recalled. "You're like, 'We're girls, I wouldn't do that so you have nothing to worry about that.'"

"But that wasn't the point. You were packing, you were sitting with Larissa and you was like, 'Just so you know, I dogged you all in the interview room.' You did," she added. "That's why I was [angry] and said 'Bye.' You were pissed!"

In response, Kayla claimed Melinda was "so happy" about the fact that she got kicked off.

"I was shocked and hurt by that because I never did anything wrong to you," she said. "You were being a b**ch to me that I was leaving. I did not have an issue with you until I got kicked off and you were like, 'Oh, bye.' I was just like, 'I never did anything to you. I've been so nice to you this entire time. I've been so nice to everyone.'"

"I just think that's really disrespectful and rude," she continued. "Yeah fair, I'm leaving, but you don't need to come at me that way when I haven't done anything to you. Never did anything with Marvin when I could have, so I just got hurt. I tried to be a girl's girl, try to have your back. Now all of a sudden you're so happy that I'm getting kicked off."

Melinda told Kayla that she was not intentionally trying to be "a b**ch" to her, but more so to Larissa, until she started to intervene and seemingly take Larissa's side.

"The reason why I came at you was because I was coming at Larissa and you just couldn't stop intervening. That was it. That was literally it," Melinda said. "That was why, when Lana said that you were up for option to go home I was like, 'Oh, look at that.' That was the only reason. You couldn't not butt in when I was coming at Larissa, that was the only reason."

"Other than that, we would've never had a problem," she added. "It's just that, we never actually talked about it, that was it. Bad blood? No. Upset? No. I'm just mad that we never got a chance after the show to talk about it. Because where we left off, it was kind of f**ked up, it was. I didn't like the way we left off."

Kayla chimed in again, telling Melinda, "I didn't even raise my hand when she asked if there was any bad blood with anyone, because I let all that go. So, I'm sorry that you still feel upset by that."

"I'm not one for drama. I try to be nice to everyone. I loved everyone from the show," she continued. "That's why I didn't even raise my hand in the first place because it's all water under the bridge."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Too Hot to Handle are streaming now on Netflix. Hear more in the video below.

