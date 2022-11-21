Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dead at 47

Nicki Aycox, best known for her role on Supernaural, has died. The actress was 47.

Aycox’s death was confirmed by her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, on Facebook. "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," Ceklosky wrote. "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."

Eric Kripke, the creator of Supernatural, took to his Twitter to react to the news.

"Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young," he wrote, including a gif of her character from the series. "She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like 'lackluster' legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad."

Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary. #RIP#SPN#SPNFamily@JensenAckles@jarpadpic.twitter.com/2xBK9rxs31 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 20, 2022

No official cause of death for Aycox has been shared.

In March 2021, the actress revealed that she was diagnosed with Leukemia.

"Hi all! Sorry 4 time away😊I can’t believe my last 3 months. But, it makes sense now. I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb. well things came to a head," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself in a hospital gown. "I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with Lukemeia [sic]. I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo. I will update with a better pic of myself, and talk about staying positive thru the worst of times. 😊❤️take care of yourself all! I’ll be back better, stronger, and wiser!❤️ #welness #lukemia #cancersucks #streghth #nature #natirelovers #spnfamily #spn #spnfamilylove #spnfamilystaystrong #alwayskeepfighting."

Aycox last posted in March 2022, sharing a video of her laying in a hospital bed singing Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" after a chemo treatment.

"#alwayskeepfighting STOP! DO NOT attempt to sing 80’s music after taking high doses of chemo☠️will cause memory loss. Literally got not 1 lyric correct😹," she captioned the video. "cancersucks #chemosucks #aml #cityofhope #highdosechemo #luekemia #chemosideeffects #chemofunny #chemowarrior #cancerwarrior."

Aycox’s other acting credits included runs on the television shows Ed and Cold Case, in addition to roles in the films Jeepers Creepers 2 and Dead on Campus.

Aycox is survived by her husband, Matt Raab.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason David Frank, Original 'Power Rangers' Star, Dead at 49

Roslyn Singleton, 'AGT' Alum, Dead at 39 After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

B. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dead at 28

Related Gallery