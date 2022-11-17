B. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dead at 28

B. Smyth, the R&B singer who earned stardom with hits like "Leggo" and "Twerkaholic," has died. He was 28.

The singer's brother, Denzil Smith, took to Instagram and revealed in an emotional video that B. Smyth, born Brandon Smith, died Thursday morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He added that while the singer was in ICU, fans brought him a lot of smiles by creating social media challenges for his latest single, "Twerkaholic Part 2."

"Twerkaholic" dropped in 2014 and instantly became a fan favorite. The music video has racked up more than 17 million views and more than 13 million streams on Spotify. "Twerkaholic Part 2" dropped just last month.

B. Smyth collaborated with rapper 2 Chainz for his 2012 debut single "Leggo," which peaked at No. 12 on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs chart. He also worked with Future on "Win, Win" and "Gettin' That." His 2018 collaboration with singer LightSkinKeisha on "Ride Good" generated more than 30 million views on YouTube for that track's music video.

This year alone B. Smyth dropped "On Me," "Plan B," "Fall in Love," "I Love U So" and "Own My Heart."

The singer's brother said he'll soon update fans about funeral arrangements and added there might be a livestream for those who can't attend the funeral services in Florida.

Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach, Dead at 38



