Nicki Minaj Makes Her Return to Instagram and Teases New Music

Nicki Minaj is back on social media and is already teasing fans with a good time!

On Monday, the Queen rapper posted to Instagram and Twitter, captioning a two-photo gallery with nothing more than one word: "Friday." Decked out in little more than diamond jewelry and hot pink crocs with two fuzzy, pink heart-shaped pillows to cover her nudity, it's safe to say she made a grand entrance.

Minaj is obviously cooking something up and, unless it's a surprise shoe collaboration with Chanel -- those crocs do look fashion-forward -- we'll assume the artist formerly known as the Harajuku Barbie is about to release a hot new single.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Minaj and Rihanna have (re)followed one another on Instagram recently, which has caused a flurry of speculation that the two artists are working on something together. The Bajan singer did tease fans that she'd be coming out with a single soon, so this may not be too far-fetched. Is the world ready for a possible team-up between these two iconic artists? We'll have to wait and see!

It's been a few months since Minaj was on social media, with the rapper taking a break in January to focus on her son with husband Kenneth Petty. One of her final posts before her return was a group of photos of the then 3-month-old wearing the cutest Fendi, Burberry, Versace and Gucci ensembles, as well as rocking some major bling.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year," Minaj captioned her post. "Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me."

She added, "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there." Minaj also sent "big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

For more on Minaj and her baby boy, see below.