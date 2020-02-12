Nicki Minaj is opening up about her weight loss journey. During an episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1, the 37-year-old rapper revealed how, in 2019, which she counts as one of her "favorite years so far," she learned how to use her power to accomplish more.

"[I] channeled all of my power and now I have control of it. I control how it manifests in my life," she said.

One way she put that lesson into action was by changing her diet.

"I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off. I didn't think I could have the discipline in what I ate," she explained. "Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it."

Though Minaj said that she's still "20 pounds away from my goal weight," she also noted that she is focused on self-love no matter her physical appearance.

"I’ve been talking about that this year too, about being kind to yourself, and allowing yourself to be human, while at the same time, being motivated and powerful, but also treating yourself as if you love yourself too," she said. "And being easy on yourself. Like, nothing and no one is perfect."

"... One time I was thinking... what if one of my best friends said the things that I say to myself? The people who love you don’t talk to you like that, don't treat you like that, don’t say things like that to make you feel pain, but we do that to ourselves," she added. "Women, we do that to ourselves all the time over our bodies."

