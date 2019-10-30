He put a ring on it all right!

On Wednesday, Nicki Minaj posted pics of her and new husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty in their creepy Halloween costumes, while also noting that they got their wedding rings. "#BrideOfChucky by @polkurucz hair by @kellonderyck makeup by @joycebonelli styled by @benjicarlisle our rings by @rafaelloandco," Minaj captioned an Instagram photo.

While the rings aren't featured in this particular post, Rafaello and Co. did showcase the excessive accessories on their Instagram account, writing: "Congrats to the King and Queen, We wish you both lots of love and happiness together. Thank you for trusting us with designing and making these very special pieces for you both. @nickiminaj."

The jeweler who made Minaj's design told TMZthat Petty paid for the ring on his own, and noted that the bling, which has a 17-carat center with WS2-clarity diamonds, is worth an estimated $1.1 million. Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth tells ET that the band featured in Rafaello and Co.'s Instagram post is worth an estimated $50,000 to $65,000.

"The dazzling ring features five rows of over 100 oval diamonds, weighing an estimated 15 total carats, set in a white gold or platinum eternity band," Money says.

In a selfie video posted to her Instagram, both Minaj and Petty further addressed those wondering if she bought her own wedding ring.

"A small word from Jennifer Tilley as #TheBrideOfChucky 🔪 Heavy on the Sleeze 🛠 🎃🤵🏽👰🏽 🎈," she captioned the post.

Staying in character as the Bride of Chucky, Minaj asks Chucky, aka Petty, "Everybody said that you secured the bag, you married a multi-millionaire and you secured the bag.

"You know I just cut somebody's mother f**king finger off for that ring," 41-year-old Petty, as Chucky, responds in character. "You mean, I didn't buy this ring?" Minaj asks.

"No, you didn't buy that ring!" he replies.

Earlier this month, ET learned that the 36-year-old rapper tied the knot with Petty.

Just prior, Minaj opened up about wedding plans while talking with ET's Keltie Knight at the launch party for her new fashion line, Fendi Prints On.

"We got the marriage license, now I just have to wait until my pastor that I love comes and does it for us," she shared. "The big wedding and all that stuff, that will happen, but just not at this moment."

She added that although she had "a dope designer" for her gown and was "really excited" for the nuptials, she wasn't overly focused on the details of the wedding itself.

"When I was little, I always imagined princess and marriage and the wedding and now it's more to me about the life, the future, the love, the partnership, than the wedding," she said. "[It's] so strange cause I didn't expect myself to be one of those people who didn't care about the hoopla, but I really don't."

Here's more with the happy couple:

