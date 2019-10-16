Nicki Minaj is getting ready to say "I do!"

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the 36-year-old rapper at the launch party for her new fashion line, Fendi Prints On, and she detailed her plans to tie the knot with Kenneth Petty.

"We got the marriage license, now I just have to wait until my pastor that I love comes and does it for us," she shared. "The big wedding and all that stuff, that will happen, but just not at this moment."

Minaj, who said back in August that she and Petty would make things official within 80 days, added that, though she has "a dope designer" for her gown and is "really excited" for the nuptials, she's not overly focused on the details of the wedding itself.

"When I was little, I always imagined princess and marriage and the wedding and now it's more to me about the life, the future, the love, the partnership, than the wedding," she said. "[It's] so strange cause I didn't expect myself to be one of those people who didn't care about the hoopla, but I really don't."

"... I just kind of feel like it doesn't mean as much as it used to mean because the other part, the real part, I have it now and I'm so happy," she continued of Petty, who she made things Instagram official with back in December.

In addition to getting married, Minaj has also been thinking about starting a family, though it'll be a while before she and Petty take that step.

"We practice all the time, like, you know, three times a night," she quipped. "... At first I was like, 'I want it now. I want it now.' And then I started thinking if I want it right, right now or if I want to wait another year because I have a couple things that I have to do."

The things Minaj alluded to include collaborations with Adele and Ariana Grande as well as her Fendi collection, which is based off of a line in her song, "Chun-Li."

"I am so grateful to everyone at Fendi," she gushed. "My work and relationship with them has been ideal since the day I went out there to meet with them. I'm honored, of course. It's Fendi! It's a big freaking deal! I had no idea by saying Fendi in my song that it would turn into a line, and thank God it did."

Minaj's Fendi Prints On capsule collection launches globally on Oct. 16.

