Nicki Minaj Clarifies Her 'Abrupt & Insensitive' Retirement Tweet

After publicly declaring she had decided to “retire & have my family” with her husband-to-be, Kenneth Petty, on Twitter this week, Nicki Minaj is seemingly backtracking slightly.

Minaj, 36, has since deleted her original tweet and gave fans some reassurance on Thursday night when they asked about the rumors.

“I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that,” she tweeted. “In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us taking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.”

In the since-deleted post, Minaj also quoted her “Girl on Fire” verse, writing, “To my fans, keep repping me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me,” after her retirement announcement.

On Thursday, she also shared a throwback interview clip of herself talking about her dreams of “being a housewife” and wanting to complete five albums before having a child so she could create her sixth album “from a mother’s perspective.”

“This video always makes me cry chile,” Minaj commented.

