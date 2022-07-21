Nicky Hilton Shares Look at 'Baby Bliss' in First Photo of Newborn Son
Nicky Hilton is giving the world its first glimpse at her newborn son. On Thursday, she shared a sweet picture of her and James Rothschild’s baby boy.
“Baby bliss,” Nicky, 38, captioned the pic. In the photo, she and her baby boy rest on a hammock. Nicky’s baby boy -- who wears a baby blue onesie with angel wings on the back -- has his head turned away from the camera, while Nicky gives her best smize for the camera.
Nicky also posted another photo of her baby boy on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, Hilton’s son has changed his position and is sound asleep on his mother’s tummy.
The new photos of baby boy Rothschild come a little over 3 weeks after Nicky revealed that he made his grand entrance into the world. “We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙," she captioned a photo of herself still pregnant and hugging her husband.
The family has not shared his name. The baby boy joins his sisters, 5-year-old Lily-Grace and 4-year-old Teddy Marilyn.
On Wednesday, Nicky’s mother, Kathy Hilton, spilled on her grandson’s arrival and how her daughter is adjusting to being a mother of three.
“She said, 'Mommy, this is literally a full-time job,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told ET. “Because the two little girls want her attention, and the baby is constantly hungry, so it's a lot.”
As for if she’s spoiling her only grandson, Kathy admits it hasn’t started...yet. “No, not yet,” she shared. “They're all coming out in about three weeks, so we'll be down in Malibu and just have family time. I’m looking forward to that.”
