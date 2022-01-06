Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Expecting First Baby Together
Nicolas Cage is starting off the new year with some good news. The Pig star is going to be a new dad for the third time.
Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, are expecting their first child together. Cage's rep confirmed the exciting news to ET on Thursday.
This will be Cage's third child, as the star is also a father to Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.
The Oscar winner announced his engagement to Shibata in August 2020, revealing during a radio interview that they got engaged over FaceTime after six months apart. The pair went on to tie the knot in February 2021 at Wynn Las Vegas.
When ET spoke with Cage in July, where he recalled meeting Shibata in Japan.
"We met in Japan and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common," Cage told ET. "She likes animals, too, so I asked her, 'Do you have any pets?' And she said, 'Yes, I have flying squirrels.' She had two sugar gliders... I thought, 'That's it. This could work out.'"
Congrats to the happy couple!
