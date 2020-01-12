Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep are back together once again, reuniting for the upcoming Netflix movie musical The Prom. This marks the third major project they’ve worked on together after The Hours and season two of Big Little Lies.

At the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, where Kidman was nominated for her performance on the HBO drama, she opened up to ET’s Keltie Knight about working with Streep as well as upcoming co-star James Corden.

“I am watching Meryl Streep and James Corden do work -- like, I am just going, ‘Whaaaat,’” she gushed.

After being told by Knight that her other co-star Keegan-Michael Key said she was “killing it” on set, Kidman demurred. “No, no, I barely feel like I am holding on as I watch everyone else.”

In the screen adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical directed by Ryan Murphy, Streep plays actress “Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony winner who teams with Corden’s Barry Glickman in a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt. After career-ending reviews, they decide -- along with Broadway babies Kidman as Angie Dickinson and [Andrew] Rannells as Trent Oliver -- to champion a cause to rehabilitate their careers.” That cause, as it turns out, is helping a high school lesbian attend her prom after she was banned for wanting to bring another girl as her date.

Rounding out the cast are Ariana DeBose as popular high school student Alyssa with Kerry Washington as her mother, Awkwafina as Ms. Sheldon, the group’s publicist, and Key as Streep’s love interest, Principal Hawkins.

Meanwhile, at the 2020 Golden Globes, Washington also opened up to ET about the film and what it’s been like to “finally” get to work with Murphy. “I play a complex character,” she said. “There’s a little bit of a dark side to her, so I’m into it.”

Back on the blue carpet, Kidman also talked about the success of Bombshell, in which she portrays Gretchen Carlson, one of several FOX News women who were responsible for exposing sexual misconduct by Roger Ailes. The film was nominated for four Critics’ Choice Awards.

“I am very grateful to have had this opportunity to work with such talented people and to be telling stories that have such relevance for now,” Kidman said.

“You know, as an actor, you get drawn to things, but a lot of times the choices you make are based on ‘I want to work with these people’ or ‘I want to work with this director’ or ‘This script is wonderful,’ and with Bombshell it was everything all coming together.”

