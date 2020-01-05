Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are keeping Australia in their hearts at the 2020 Golden Globes amid the devastating wildfires.

The couple, who have a home in Bunya Hill, Australia, announced on Saturday that they donated $500,000 on behalf of their family to the Rural Fire Services. Their home is one of many in the area "under threat" from the wildfires.

"Yes, our house is OK. Obviously it's day-by-day right now in Australia. As we've said, we're so worried. We love our country and so we're all just hoping and praying, but we're in it together," Kidman told ET's Kevin Frazier on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night.

Urban, who accompanied Kidman -- a nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama, category for Big Little Lies -- explained why they donated to the relief fund to fight the fires.

"We're just doing our bid because there's been a lot of people stepping in to help -- Pink, of course, and a lot of people stepping in," Urban said, with Kidman chiming in and commending her friend, Russell Crowe, who chose to skip the event to stay in Australia.

"But yeah, the work that's being done on the front line by the Rural Fire Service all around Australia, behind the scenes, it's extraordinary," he praised. "It's unbelievable what's going on down there."

"Thank you for asking about it and talking about it," Kidman said.

Over the weekend, Kidman shared on Instagram news of her family's donation to the Rural Fire Services amid the fires that have ravaged Australia, including a list of other organizations people can choose to give money to. Urban posted the same message, but with a different list.

"Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now."

Kidman looked glam in a strapless bright red bias-cut Atelier Versace gown with a sexy leg-baring slit and an exaggerated train, with a small gold purse. Urban looked dapper in a tailored black tux.

Kidman is also part of the nominated film Bombshell, and she spoke about working alongside Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie. In the film, Kidman plays former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who also attended the awards ceremony.

"It was so good because to be able to work with Charlize and Margot Robbie and Connie Britton, who is a very close friend of mine, I mean Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon. You have these powerhouse women who are coming forward to tell a story about sexual harassment. I've gotten such amazing responses from, particularly, younger women who are like, 'Thank you for telling this story,'" Kidman said. "But you have Gretchen who has basically started this and as a woman, to be able to support this storytelling was just so important to me."

This marks Kidman's 14th Golden Globe nomination in her career and her second Best Actress nom for Big Little Lies. In 2019, she won the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as Celeste Wright in the series.

ET caught up with the actress at the premiere of her latest film, Bombshell, last month, where she explained the importance of the second nomination for the show.

"We were just so, so happy and thrilled because Big Little Lies is such a passion for all of us," Kidman said. "And to have it acknowledged in this way by the Hollywood Foreign Press was just, it was so important. And also the Critics' Choice, and all of those acknowledgments, just because the subject matter in this is still -- yes, there's all of the sort of the hoopla around it -- but if you take all that, strip all that away, and hopefully get to what the show is actually about, that's still there in such a different way this season."

Kidman's Big Little Lies co-stars, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, are also nominated tonight -- Witherspoon for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for The Morning Show and Dern for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Marriage Story.

