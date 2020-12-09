Nicole Kidman has an impressive new role to add to her resumé! On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress took to social media to announce her partnership with CBD health, beauty and wellness brand SeraLabs with a focus on the company’s topical line Seratopical.

The Undoing star, 53, joins Seratopical by SeraLabs as the line’s Global Brand Ambassador and Strategic Business Partner, meaning Kidman will not only be the flawless face of the brand, but will also be integral in development and messaging.

The collaboration came as a natural fit after the actress became a proponent of the benefits of topical CBD after using it on an ankle injury last summer.

"The partnership with SeraLabs was an easy decision for me," Kidman said in a press release. "With my injury last year, I experienced the benefit of CBD wellness products firsthand. I believe these products are a vital solution in health and wellness and Nancy [Duitch] and SeraLabs are a company I believe in. Joining them in this partnership is something I am very excited about!"

courtesy of Seratopical by SeraLabs

Kidman plans to bring her experience from the beauty world to help SeraLabs by Seratopical promote their affordable skincare and ultra-hydrating and pain relief body creams and serums.

The deal includes nine current SeraLabs topical products with an additional three products set to launch in 2021 where the Big Little Lies star will be key in development.

“We could not be more excited by Nicole’s decision to join our team,” Nancy Duitch, SeraLabs CEO and CURE Pharmaceutical Chief Strategic Officer, said. “We wanted to work with someone who genuinely cares about growing the business as much as we do. A person just looking to lend their name was never going to work for us. She is savvy, forward thinking and embodies our brand values.”

Shop Seratopical by SeraLabs here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole Kidman on the Hardest Part of Parenting in Lockdown

How Nicole Kidman Ended Up Singing in 'The Undoing' Opening Credits

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant Talk Chemistry and 'The Undoing'

Nicole Kidman Teases ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 and Possibility of Hugh Grant Joining the Cast This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery