Nicole Kidman says her younger daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, are positively obsessed with Joey King.

Talking with ET's Cassie DiLaura from the premiere of her film, A Family Affair, on Thursday, the 56-year-old actress shared that while some teenagers may be in love with her other co-star, Zac Efron, for her own daughters, it's all about the We Were the Lucky Ones lead, 24.

"They really fangirl over Joey," the Big Little Lies star told ET. "Which is nice, right? They've grown up with Joey."

Kidman shares Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with her husband of 18 years, Keith Urban. She is also mom to Bella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise, both from her 11-year marriage to Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise.

Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Nicole Kidman, and Antonia Kidman attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Nicole Kidman in April 2024 - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In April, Sunday and Faith made a rare appearance at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards, where they posed for pictures alongside their parents. Kidman told ET on Thursday that outside of the major moment, their daughters are uninterested in other events.

"They're not here tonight," she said, joking, "The only thing they ever came to was the AFI, so they're off doing their own thing."

For the teenagers, it's probably a good thing that they skipped out on this one as it may show their mom in some compromising situations. In A Family Affair, Kidman plays Brooke, the mom of Zara (King). Things go off the rails between the mother and daughter as Brooke falls in love with Zara's former "self-absorbed" boss, Chris Cole (Efron), a charming movie star in the public eye.

While Zara describes her boss as "selfish" and anticipates the movie star will hurt her mother, Chris and Brooke continue to fall hard for each other, expectedly making matters even more complicated for these three.

"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity," the Netflix description reads.

The film, directed by Richard LaGravenese, also stars Kathy Bates, Liza Koshy and Joy Ride actress Sherry Cola. Watch the trailer for A Family Affair in the player below:

A Family Affair premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 28.

