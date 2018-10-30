It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for Nicole Kidman on the way to Monday night’s Boy Erased premiere.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner opened up to ET’s Kevin Frazier at the Los Angeles premiere about the minor snafu she had while getting there.

“I got to this premiere, but I had a flat tire,” Kidman tells ET “We hit a pot hole, but we made it!”

Turns out, the car carrying Kidman didn’t even stop to change the tire!

“We drove on the flat tire for 10 minutes to get here,” she reveals.

The car belonged to her hubby, Keith Urban, and as she was talking to ET, Kidman hadn’t exactly broken the news to the country singer.

“I have not told him,” she dishes. “I will be telling him. Anyway, I wrecked the rim.”

And though the award-winning actress has many talents, car maintenance doesn’t appear to be one of them.

“I wish I could say I knew how to change a tire,” she notes. “I can’t cook. I can’t change a tire.”

Minor inconveniences aside, Kidman is looking forward to some family times amidst her busy filming schedule and various promotional tours.

“We’ve been celebrating Halloween since the middle of October,” she says of her family. “Every weekend there’s a party or we had our Halloween party middle of October.”

Despite have multiple parties to throw and attend, Kidman notes that her daughters, Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7, do not have multiple costumes.

“Just one that they wear over and over again,” she says, adding, “You can’t be excessive.”

Kidman recently celebrated her husband's 51st birthday on Instagram, writing, "You're so loved Keith Lionel. Happy Birthday baby!"

Kidman also gushed about working with comedian Kevin Hart on the upcoming remake of The Upside.

“He is so funny on the set that it doesn’t feel like work,” she dishes. “Now that is a high compliment right. I mean, he is so funny and we would call me Cole. No one has ever called me Cole before.”

