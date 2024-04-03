Nicole Richie and Joel Madden didn't tell the world that their kids would be making a public appearance!

On Tuesday, the couple's teenage children, Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, joined the family fun during the premiere of Nicole's film, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Harlow and Sparrow put their style on display as they posed alongside their famous family -- who all coordinated in various black ensembles. For her part, Harlow wore a black corset top that she paired with a matching black leather pants. Sparrow kept things cool in a pair of dark-wash denim jeans and a black polo shirt.

Lionel Richie, Lisa Parigi, Harlow Madden, Sparrow Madden, Nicole Richie, Brenda Harvey-Richie, and Joel Madden - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

What's more, Harlow favors her mother while Sparrow looks just like his dad. The teens posed alongside their parents, grandfather Lionel Richie, his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, and their grandmother, Brenda Harvey-Richie.

At the premiere, ET spoke to Nicole, who dished about art imitating life in her movie, as she plays a mother of teens in the new film. While the rating may say otherwise, the House of Harlow founder believes the flick is OK for kids.

"The movie is Rated-R but it really is a family movie," she told ET's Cassie DiLaura. "But I think it's cool. It makes us edgy."

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Nicole also reacted to her famous family expanding.

In January, her younger sister, Sofia Richie, revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge. Shortly after sharing the news, the pair revealed they were set to welcome a baby girl -- which got a burst of excitement from her big sis.

"I'm beside myself," Nicole told ET. "I don't even know what to say. I have to like really contain all of my excitement."

Lionel Richie and Nicole Richie - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lionel -- known as "Pop Pop" to his grandkids -- also dished to ET about Sofia's pregnancy.

"[Sofia's] bumping along... right now we're just waiting for the baby to arrive," he said.

And in March, Joel's twin brother and Good Charlotte bandmate, Benji Madden, announced alongside his wife, Cameron Diaz, that they quietly welcomed their second child, a boy named Cardinal. He joins his big sister Raddix, 4.

Joel admitted to ET that like everyone else, they were surprised at the family's new addition.

"It was a surprise to all of us. We're all very happy though," Joel told ET at the premiere.

When it comes to the "Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous" brothers naming their children after birds, Nicole shared that it has to be a twin thing.

"I didn't ask, but I really don't think they did. I think it's just a twin thing -- who knows?" she told ET.

As for how the family is doing, she added, "Everyone's amazing."

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead hits theaters on April 12.

