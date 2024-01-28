Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge had the most adorable reaction to finding out they are expecting a baby girl!

On Sunday, the expectant mom, 25, and music executive, 30, took to social media to share the private gender reveal they pulled off. In a TikTok video, Richie is seen standing in their backyard as Grainge holds a confetti cannon with their dog watching astutely. The model and influencer, clearly giddy and impatient, counts down from three until her husband pulls the trigger and pink powder and confetti fills the air.

"sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream 😅," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Richie -- who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie and fashion designer Diane Alexander -- lets out a loud shriek after seeing the color symbolizing the baby is a girl and then runs around the backyard before falling to her knees.

After getting back up off the ground and prancing toward her husband, who appears to stand in disbelief at the reveal, the model expresses her contentment with their baby's sex.

"Oh my God, I'm so excited," she says, jumping up and down before embracing her husband of nearly a year.

The sweet moment quickly gained traction on social media as viewers congratulated the parents-to-be, commenting on her hilarious reaction and applauding them for having a "down to earth" reveal.

"OMGGGGG congratulations 💗," responded influencer Alix Earle.

"The way she just started running 🤣🤍🤍," one person wrote.

"I love how they did this together without anyone else!" shared another commenter.

The video comes just days after the happy couple announced they are expecting their first child together in an intimate Vogue spread, where they also announced the baby's sex.

"We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock," Richie said of finding out the baby's sex. "My dream in life is to have a daughter (though), and Elliot is really excited for a girl too."

"Congratulations are in order for @sofiarichiegrainge!" Vogue's Instagram announcement read. "The star is expecting her first child with her husband, @Elliotgrainge."

"I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,' Richie told the outlet exclusively of her journey to motherhood.

Inside the article, she revealed that they also found out about her pregnancy "very, very early."

"I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for Fashion Week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag," she recalled.

After confirming with several pregnancy tests, the couple decided to keep the news to themselves until they were ready to share.

"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," she explained. "I didn't realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."

The pair tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in April 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Their wedding quickly took the internet by storm and sparked viral attention on the 25-year-old influencer.

