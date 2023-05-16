Harlow Madden has us seeing double!

Nicole Richie took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to honor her mom, Brenda Harvey-Richie, in celebration of Mother's Day, and shared a look at the women in her family.

Nicole, sister Sofia Richie and Brenda were all present, but what caught fans' eyes the most was Nicole's daughter, Harlow, who looks nearly identical to her mom in the rare family photo.

Rocking long blonde locks just like her mom, from their smile to their eyes, the uncanny resemblance is clearly there between the mother-daughter duo.

"We all love you. Happy Mother's Day Queen," the House of Harlow founder wrote alongside the sweet snapshot.

Nicole rarely shares photos of the 15-year-old she shares with husband Joel Madden. The couple are also parents to 13-year-old son Sparrow.

Nicole, who famously rose to fame on reality TV in the 2000s staring on The Simple Life alongside BFF Paris Hilton, spoke to ET back in 2021, about whether she'd let her kids join the wild world of reality television.

"First of all...there were only two reality shows before then. It was The Osbournes and The Real World, and this show wasn't that, so it was a completely new concept altogether. We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into or where we were going," the TV personality turned designer explained. "And I think one of my favorite things about The Simple Life and one of my favorite things about doing it was, it really took us out of our everyday lives and put us in somebody else's world. So, I was always able to maintain a level of privacy and able to have my own life."

She continued, "I think it would be a different thing going into it now, it just depends on what it is. But if my kids said to me, 'I want to try this new thing that hasn't been done before.' You just say... Well, obviously now they're preteen, so I'm going to say no. But yeah, if they're 18 and they want to go do whatever it is, as long as it feels good and authentic to them, I'm fine with it."

As for whether Harlow will follow in her fashion-forward footsteps, when ET last spoke to Nicole, the idea seemed likely.

"My daughter loves fashion, but she has her own style. It doesn't have anything to do with me. She takes my clothes all the time. I have just started writing an N with a Sharpie on all of my stuff so that [she knows it's mine]," Nicole quipped. "She's wearing my current clothes now, she's just like, 'What do you have? That's what I want. I'm taking it. And then I got to go in her closet, steal it back."

But she isn't pushing it either.

"I see them developing into themselves. My mom used to always say, anytime I would do something she'd be like, 'You're just like me,' or 'You're just like your dad, or you're just like…,' and I was like, 'Stop saying that,'" she recalled. "So, I have been really conscious to not say that around my kids."

For more on Nicole and her famous family, check out the video below.

