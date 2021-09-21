Nicole Richie just celebrated her 40th birthday, and it's safe to say the party got pretty lit. The reality TV star and fashion designer took to Instagram to share a video of herself blowing out the candles on her birthday cake when the flames set her hair ablaze. Luckily, her friends and family helped put out the fire and no one was hurt.

"Well… so far 40 is 🔥," Richie said of the hilariously terrifying clip which showed Richie go from smiling birthday girl to screaming in terror.

The post caught the attention of fans, friends and fellow celebs, and Richie's husband, Joel Madden, had the perfect response for the fiery fail. "That's hot," he commented.

"Omg," Zoe Deschanel said in response to the clip, with brother-in-law, Benji Madden, adding, "Happy Birthday Sis love you and thankful for you always ❤️🎉 stay lit 🔥."

"Happy birthday, baby! Welcome to your 40’s, where the party really gets started. Xx," comedian Chelsea Handler wrote.

"I feel awful for laughing I’m sry also happy birthday!!!," Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski commented. "HBD!!! I hope you’re okay! ❤️," Ellen Pompeo added.

While the video seemed a lot like a scene stolen straight out of Richie's The Simple Life Days, it was very much a real-life moment. Last month, Richie opened up to ET about whether or not she'd allow her children to be on reality TV.

"First of all...there were only two reality shows before then. It was The Osbournes and The Real World, and this show wasn't that, so it was a completely new concept altogether. We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into or where we were going," Richie told ET's Denny Directo, while promoting her new House of Harlow 1960 collection. "And I think one of my favorite things about The Simple Life and one of my favorite things about doing it was, it really took us out of our everyday lives and put us in somebody else's world," she continues. "So I was always able to maintain a level of privacy and able to have my own life."

"I think it would be a different thing going into it now, it just depends on what it is," Richie -- who shares daughter Harlow, 13, and son Sparrow, 11, with Madden -- continued. "But if my kids said to me, 'I want to try this new thing that hasn't been done before.' You just say... Well, obviously now they're preteen, so I'm going to say no. But yeah, if they're 18 and they want to go do whatever it is, as long as it feels good and authentic to them, I'm fine with it."

