Nicole Scherzinger is mourning the loss of a dear family member.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old singer posted a photo of her cousin, John Frederick III, on Instagram. Scherzinger also included an image containing information from the Crime Stoppers website, which states that her cousin died in a hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, over the weekend. She echoed many of the details in her caption.

"It's like a nightmare, that we will never be able to wake from...It is with the heaviest of hearts that I say goodbye to my beautiful cousin, John Boy," the Masked Singer panelist wrote. "This past Saturday October the 26th at 3am, his life was taken by a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale, FL."

"Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die," Scherzinger continued. "My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever."

The Crime Stoppers image provides that the hit-and-run occurred at the 700 block of W. Broward Blvd. and the car may have sustained front-right damage.

"My family and I are pleading for any information which could help support the investigation into the tragic death of this incredible man," she concluded. "I ask that whoever did this, has the dignity and strength to come forward. Our God is a loving and forgiving God, but I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family. #JusticeForJohnBoy."

See more on Scherzinger below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole Scherzinger, Tan France and More Celebs Give Absurd 'Facts' About Mustaches in Observance of Movember Embed Code Restart

Nicole Scherzinger Reveals Her 'Dancing With the Stars' Mirrorball 'Fell Apart in Pieces' (Exclusive)

Nicole Scherzinger Addresses Pussycat Dolls Reunion Rumors (Exclusive)

Nicole Scherzinger on Why 'The Masked Singer' Is Deeper and More Meaningful Than People Realize

Related Gallery