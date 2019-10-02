Nicole Scherzinger Addresses Pussycat Dolls Reunion Rumors (Exclusive)

Don't Cha wish the Pussycat Dolls would just release new music already?

Frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger stopped by ET Live on Wednesday, where she played coy while addressing rumors that the girl group is reuniting.

"Well, I hear about this every day," she joked. "You know, it's crazy, because ... I am doing three shows right now, all at the same time. So I'm really focused on that."

"I wouldn't rule it out," she continued, "because I love my girls and I loved my time with them. I wouldn't rule it out but I can't confirm anything right now. There's a little nugget, guys! Do whatever you want with it."

Scherzinger is currently focusing on her role as a panelist for season two of The Masked Singer. She said she thinks people love the competition show so much simply because "it's different."

"It's unexpected, and there's nothing else like it out there," she explained. "It's family fun for everyone ... it's for all ages and the mystery [factor]. Everything's out there, information is so oversaturated these days and this is like, 'Wow, we actually don't know what's going on.'"

"It's just fun and it's entertaining," she continued. "I think we started out with 12 contestants last year and now we have 16. So it's even more talent and we've raised the bar on all levels."

A source told ET last month that Scherzinger was reuniting with the popular girl group she fronted, which also consisted of Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton and Kimberly Wyatt.

"They've already been in the studio together recording," the source said at the time. "She's very excited."

Back in 1995, choreographer Robin Antin founded the popular burlesque troupe in Los Angeles. PCD then morphed into a musical act when Antin negotiated a deal with Interscope Geffen A&M Records in 2003. PCD have released a number of hits over the years, including "Don't Cha," "Buttons" and "When I Grow Up," before disbanding in 2009.

Hear more on the group's legacy in the video below, and catch Scherzinger every Wednesday night on The Masked Singer, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

