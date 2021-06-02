Niecy Nash is crying tears of joy.

The actress got emotional celebrating her first Pride Month with her wife, Jessica Betts. Posting a TikTok video of her hugging Betts, Nash says, "Wishing the greatest love of my life a happy Pride Month."

"These are definitely tears of joy," she adds, while Betts jokingly tells her to "stop crying."

On June 1, Nash also posted a photo of the two from their wedding day, adding, "Happy #pridemonth we feel the love and we are sending it right back! ❤️💍😍🎉🌈 #ILoveItHere."

The couple tied the knot last fall in a ceremony.

Niecy crying tears of joy because she's so happy ❤️ #HappyPrideMonth

On Wednesday, she also posted a photo of herself, captioning the shot, "Stepping into my first #pridemonth like...❤️🧡💛💚💙 I'm accepting invitations, gifts, & welcome packets! I'm nominating @kingofbingo @mrrpmurphy @lavernecox as my honorary Pride Fairy Godparents to show me the ropes! And @jessicabettsmusic to be my guide 🌈🥰🌈 #iLoveItHere."

Nash and Betts had been friends for years, but didn't become romantically involved with each other until the comedian went through a divorce with her second husband, Jay Tucker.

"I think this is the first time in my life I've ever been in a relationship and felt fully seen," Nash told ET last month. "We fell in love here and we spent a lot of time together during quarantine. So we've had many dates all around the house."

"We were really, really good friends and I loved her as a person," Nash explained. "There was no doubt about that she loved me too, but I never thought about a relationship with her, or any woman, as a matter of fact. And then after I was divorced, I don't know what happened. I looked at her one day and my eyes crossed and I said, 'Who are you? Can you sit and stay a while?'"

For more on the couple, see below.

