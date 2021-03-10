Niecy Nash on How She Fell in Love With Her 'Hersband' Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash is opening up about the moment she fell in love with her now-wife, Jessica Betts.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the 51-year-old actress couldn't seem to help herself from gushing over Betts, whom she lovingly calls her "hersband."

"I broke the internet!" Nash exclaimed, of her fall 2020 wedding to Betts. "We were probably friends for about four and a half years. I was already divorced and we were still friends, and we went to go eat crabs."

"It's a gateway, people," she jokingly added. "If you don't want this life, don't go eat crabs."

DeGeneres reiterated how Nash has previously said that she "didn't really come out," but instead "went within" herself.

"A lot of people say that, like, 'Oh, you came out!' and I say, 'Well, from out of where?' You know what I mean?" she continued. "I wasn't anywhere to come out of. I wasn't living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men, I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her."

"Some people are like, 'I don't get it,'" she continued. "My daughter, the youngest one, she made me sit down and watch a program. She said, 'Mom, you gotta know how you identify.' I said, 'Oh, I do?' So we watched this whole thing ... and there was a thousand different things you could've called yourself. When I got through watching it she was like, 'Well, what are you?' I go, 'Confused. I'm more confused than ever!'"

Nash joked that she ended the conversation by saying, "I'm Black and I'm your mama. Now go sit down!"

Nash and Betts tied the knot in a small, private ceremony last August, with the two announcing the exciting news via Instagram. "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍," Nash wrote at the time, sharing a stunning snap from their wedding day. "@jessicabettsmusic #Love Wins🌈 @robertector."

Betts shared the image to her own page, writing, "I got a whole Wife 👽💍."

While speaking to ET earlier this month, Nash explained how she managed to keep the secrets of season 5 of The Masked Singer from her ladylove. The comedian stepped in to guest host the reality competition series after longtime host Nick Cannon had to step down for the first few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

"They keep those secrets like they are in a vault," Nash explained. "Nobody knows who these people are... I didn't know anything. [There] was nothing for me to come back home and tell!"

Hear more in the video below.

