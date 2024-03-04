Nigel Lythgoe will not be on the latest season of So You Think You Can Dance. ET has learned that the show's former judge -- who's facing several sexual assault lawsuits -- will not be featured at all on the competition series' 18th season, which premieres March 4.

Lythgoe co-created the series alongside Simon Fuller. He served as a judge for its first 16 seasons.

In December, Paula Abdul claimed that Lythgoe, who produced both American Idol and SYTYCD, sexually assaulted her on two occasions. First, when she was a judge on the former show, and again in 2015, when she was a judge on the latter one.

Lythgoe denied Abdul's claims, telling ET of the allegations, "Not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for."

The following month, Lythgoe was accused of sexual assault again, this time by two unidentified women who said they competed on the short-lived series All American Girl in 2003. ET previously reached out to Lythgoe about the two women's allegations.

Shortly thereafter, the production companies and network behind the competition series announced Lythgoe's exit from the show.

"19 Entertainment, Dick Clark Productions, and FOX can confirm the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance will proceed, although without Nigel Lythgoe," the statement read, "to ensure the show remains committed to the contestants, who have worked incredibly hard for the opportunity to compete on our stage."

Shortly after, JoJo Siwa was announced as Lythgoe's replacement. The dancer -- who was a judge on season 17 -- will fill the same role, judging alongside Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Returning to host the beloved dance competition series is Cat Deeley.

"I am beyond excited and beyond grateful," Siwa said. "The talent is actually insane and I cannot wait for everyone to see them. I can't wait to see how this season pans out. I am very interested and excited myself. It's gonna be tough. It's gonna be a long process, but it's gonna be so good. And I'm so excited, and also to be with Allison and Maks. Couldn't have asked for anything better."

