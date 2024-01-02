Nigel Lythgoe Facing Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Nigel Lythgoe -- producer of American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance -- has been hit by another lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

In the new lawsuit -- obtained by multiple outlets -- which was filed on Tuesday, Lythgoe faces allegations leveled by two women -- identified as Jane Doe K.G. and Jane Doe K.L. -- who state that they were contestants on the short-lived ABC reality competition show All American Girl back in 2003.

The women claim in their lawsuit that the English producer and TV personality, now 74, drove them to a house in Los Angeles after filming wrapped -- instead of to a studio to meet with others, as they say had been planned -- and then Lythgoe allegedly attempted to forcibly kiss them, despite protestations.

He is also accused of groping and smacking the contestant's buttocks on set during filming.

Lythgoe is referred to as John Roe N.L. in the lawsuit, while the show is identified as A.A.G. However, TMZ and Deadline have subsequently confirmed that Lythgoe is, in fact, the John Roe N.L. in question.

The lawsuit, filed on Jan. 2, comes just a few days after Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit against Lythgoe, claiming that the producer sexually assaulted her on two occasions.

According to court documents obtained by ET, filed on Dec. 29 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the GRAMMY winner claims the first alleged incident happened during one of American Idol's "initial seasons." Abdul was one of the original judges on the singing competition series from 2002 to 2009, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

Abdul claims Lythgoe sexually assaulted her again in 2015 when she was a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

Lythgoe staunchly denied the allegations in a statement to ET on Saturday.

"To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement," Lythgoe stated. "For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear – and entirely platonic – friends and colleagues. Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for."

"While Paula's history of erratic behavior is well known, I can't pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue," Lythgoe's statement concluded. "But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have."

It should be noted that both Abdul's lawsuit and the most recent lawsuit were filed under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which gave people a window of opportunity to filed lawsuits related to alleged incidents that would otherwise fall outside the statute of limitations.

However, that window closed on Dec. 31 -- meaning Abdul's lawsuit made the cut, but Tuesday's lawsuit may end up not qualifying for consideration under the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act.

As for Abdul's allegations, the singer and TV personality claimed in court documents that Lythgoe assaulted her in an elevator during her time on American Idol, and he allegedly "shoved [her] against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts and began shoving his tongue down her throat." She claims she "attempted to push Lythgoe away from her and let him know that his behavior was not acceptable."

After the alleged assault, Abdul claims she informed her reps about it but chose not to take action out of "fear that Lythgoe would have her fired from American Idol."

Abdul also claimed that she was "discriminated against in terms of compensation and benefits compared to one of the show's male judges and the host," while also being "the target of constant taunts, bullying, humiliation and harassment" as a judge on the hit series.

She further claims that Lythgoe assaulted her again in 2015, during her time on SYTYCD, this time at his home where she was invited to dinner "believing this to be a professional invitation."

But Abdul claims Lythgoe "forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent power couple."

The "Opposites Attract" singer claims she pushed him off and told him she was not interested in his advances and left his home. That same year, Abdul claims she also witnessed Lythgoe sexually assault one of her assistants identified as April in court documents.

In a statement to ET, Abdul's lawyers, Johnson & Johnson, LLP, spoke about the performer suing under the California law AB 2777, also known as the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act.

"AB 2777 was passed with the express purpose of giving voice to survivors of sexual abuse who had been pressured, coerced, or otherwise deterred from holding their abusers to account in the pre-MeToo era," the statement shared. "We are proud to help provide Ms. Abdul with access to the courts and a megaphone for her story to be told."

"Ms. Abdul should be commended for the immense courage required to take action against the type of abuse that was inflicted upon her, particularly when the alleged abuser is a figure so dominant in her profession," the statement continued. "It was clearly a difficult decision to make, but Ms. Abdul knows that she stands both in the shoes and on the shoulders of many other similarly situated survivors, and she is determined to see that justice is done."

